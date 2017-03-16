Avrupa Komisyonu internette terörist propagandaya karşı harekete geçti (english)

Commission launches the EU Internet Forum’s Civil Society Empowerment Programme to counter terrorist propaganda online

Today and tomorrow, the European Commission will host the official launching event of the Civil Society Empowerment Programme (CSEP) which, under the umbrella of the EU Internet Forum, will support civil society actors throughout the EU in countering terrorist propaganda online. Organised by the RAN Centre of Excellence, the event will bring together civil society actors, industry representatives including Google, Facebook and Twitter, the European Strategic Communications Network as well as communications and marketing specialists, with the aim of developing ideas for effective alternative narrative campaigns online. The launch of the CSEP as well as the endowment of €10 million for its operations was announced by the Commission during the EU Internet Forum in December 2016. The CSEP supports civil society organisations in developing effective alternative narratives across the EU, through trainings, advice and financial support.

