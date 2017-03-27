Avrupa Komisyonu Avrupa’da gençlerin hareketliliğini artırıyor (english)

Commission gives a boost to youth mobility in Europe

The European Commission presented today an initiative under the Erasmus+ programme which further supports learning and mobility of young Europeans. Called “Move2Learn, Learn2Move”, it will enable at least 5,000 young citizens to travel to another EU country in a sustainable manner – individually or together with their school class. The one-off initiative, which is linked to the 30th anniversary of the Erasmus programme, is consistent with two central priorities of the Commission: to put a renewed focus on Europe’s youth, and to facilitate EU citizens’ mobility, particularly low emission mobility. Move2Learn, Learn2Move builds on an idea put forward by the European Parliament in 2016. It will be implemented through eTwinning, the world’s biggest teachers’ network. Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: “Building on the success of eTwinning, this initiative will enable young people to discover and experience first-hand different countries and cultures across Europe. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Erasmus, this will be another example of this EU success story bringing people together, helping them to develop a feeling of what it means to be European.“ Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “Transport is not about tracks, ships or motorways; it is about people. We want to give young Europeans the chance to discover Europe. We also want to encourage them to travel in an environmentally friendly way, which is why CO2 emissions will be taken into account. I am also happy that we can count on the active participation of transport operators to help strengthen the initiative.”

