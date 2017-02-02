AP Liberal Grubu Başkanı Guy Verhofstadt:Avrupa’nın Trump’a karşı birleşmesi gerekir (english)

“Europe needs to unite and fight back”, Guy Verhofstadt

Verhofstadtpressions.jpgDuring today’s debate on Trump’s travel ban, ALDE leader Guy Verhofstadt called on Tusk and EU leaders to show unity during the Valetta Summit. He said:

“President Trump goes against everything America stands for. His executive order had nothing to do with making America safer. It is pure discrimination. The Trump administration is simply fuelling nationalism and populism, also here in Europe.

“The American President usually wants to be the leader of the free world, but Trump wants to be the leader of the fight against the free world. His chief strategist Steve Bannon – now member of the US Security Council – even wants to destroy the European Union. The support he gives to people like Le Pen and Farage has turned them into a fifth column in our European society.

The last thing we need in Europe is more nationalism. It caused more than 20 million casualties in the Second World War. It almost destroyed our continent in the 20th century. We need to counter this. I fully support Mr. Tusk’s letter to the American President but more needs to be done. Europe has to unite and fight back.”