Antonio Guterres mülteci sorununu irdeledi (görüntülü haber-english)

High-Level Meeting on New York Declaration for Refugees & Migrants

I’m a migrant, but didn’t have to risk my life on a leaky boat or pay traffickers. Safe migration cannot be limited to the global elite.

The event served as a high-level briefing on the global compact on refugees and the global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration.

