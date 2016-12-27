Alexander Stubb:Tehlike altındaki Avrupa’da liberal gelecek (english)

Alexander Stubb: Europe’s endangered liberal future

Focus on practical solutions, says the former Finnish PM who some believe is the Iron Man who could save Europe.

To some, Alexander Stubb is the Iron Man who could save Europe: a polyglot triathlete, former Finnish prime minister, and, at age 48, part of the next generation of leaders desperately needed on a Continent battered by anti-establishment populism.

To others, Stubb is a well-chiseled has-been, whose lackluster leadership of his center-right National Coalition Party allowed the euroskeptic, anti-immigrant Finns Party to gain ground and finish second to the Center Party in the 2015 parliamentary elections, putting an end to Stubb’s one-year stint as prime minister.

Last summer, the National Coalition Party voted to replace Stubb as its leader, and he is now just one of 200 members of parliament. It has been a humbling fall for a man who served as finance minister, foreign minister, minister of European affairs and, for four years, as one of the better-known members of the European Parliament.

POLITICO caught up with Stubb at the Finnish Permanent Representation in Brussels this month when he was back for meetings, mainly on the topic of Brexit, with senior officials, including senior leaders of the European People’s Party, of which he is a member.

Stubb not only speaks fluent English but, thanks to four years at Furman University in South Carolina on a golf scholarship, he can also execute a perfect Dixie drawl. “Finnish by birth, Southern by the Grace of God,” he says by way of introduction.

Over nearly an hour, he claimed to be content serving in Parliament and focusing on his two young children. But it’s hard to believe that restlessness isn’t twitching beneath the surface. He says he now refuses to do interviews in the Finnish press in an effort to stay out of the domestic fray, but he still writes a column for the Financial Times

And he spends quite a bit of time pondering the political implications of a world that seems to be changing at warp-speed — which isn’t what a guy who plans to exit public life usually does.

Following are excerpts from the interview:

On change and chaos

“We’re in a mess but we should put things into perspective: The EU is constant crisis management. You move from one crisis to the other and, at the end of the day, it’s just a question of the size of the crisis and who gets hit the hardest. I have always believed the EU advances in three-phases: Phase no. 1 is crisis, phase no. 2 is chaos and phase no. 3 is sub-optimal solution, and that’s very much the nature of the beast.

“There is, of course, a huge difference in the sentiment that we had in the late 1980’s early 1990’s versus the sentiment we have in 2015, 2016. So in the early 90’s, we have the collapse of the Berlin Wall, we have the end of the Cold War, we have the Velvet Revolution, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and there’s sort of a feeling of hope if you will. Central and Eastern Europe start integrating in the European Union. Democracy, free markets, globalization is on the march. Nelson Mandela is freed. You name it. It was just a decade of hope.

“And once we had gotten things settled in the 1990’s, we move on to the new millennium, which for all intents and purposes becomes an institutional decade. The first 10 years, we were very much happy that the euro has been established, that enlargement takes place, that we have a common foreign security policy, we have justice and home affairs, but we get very tangled up with naval-gazing, looking at institutions. And, you know, I’m partly to blame for that. I am an institutional nerd myself. I love to tinker with weights and votes and numbers of commissioners and the balance of power between institutions here in Brussels. But to be quite honest, Joe Six Pack on the street doesn’t really care about that.

“And then we hit the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and it’s basically been downhill since. We’re all trying to come to terms with the aftermath of the financial crisis. I think we did quite well in solving and salvaging whatever was to be salvaged. And in hindsight, we came out of the crisis, I am not saying unscathed but, quite well and stronger than expected. People were speaking about the collapse of the euro. At the end of the day, we got more members into the euro. People were speaking of severe economic recessions à la 1873 or 1929. And at the end of the day, our economies bounced back and arguably we are stronger than before the crisis. So we managed that quite well, albeit it was chaotic.

www.politico.eu/article/alexander-stubb-europes-endangered-liberal-future-populism-finnish-party/