AB’ye sığınma başvuruları incelendi…İklim değişikliği başvuruları artırdı (english)

AB’ye sığınma başvuruları incelenmiş ve analize göre iklim değişikliğinin sığınma başvurularını arttırdığı tespit edilmiş ki hızlı senaryoda daha soğuk bir yer bulma umuduyla başvurularda %188’e varan artış öngörülüyor.

Asylum applications to the European Union will TRIPLE by 2100 as global warming causes people to move to cooler climates, experts claim

Experts analysed EU asylum applications filed from people in 103 countries

They found global weather shocks have increased the number of applications

Temperature changes in agricultural regions during growing seasons to blame

Cutting carbon emissions could partially reduce this number by a quarter

Migrants applying for asylum in the European Union will triple from current levels by the year 2100 due to rising temperatures across the globe, climate scientists claim.

They say Europe could face a ‘massive influx’ of people by the end of the century if carbon emissions hold steady as hotter temperatures will accelerate migration.

A new study suggests that cutting emissions could partially reduce this number, but even an ‘optimistic’ scenario could see asylum applications rise by at least a quarter.

They say that, outside of conflict, temperature changes in agricultural regions during growing seasons are to blame.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5202579/Asylum-applications-EU-TRIPLE-year-2100.html