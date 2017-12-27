AB’nin 3.ülkelerle terörizmle mücadele ve organizle suçlarla ilgili raporu (english)

Security Union: Strengthened cooperation between Europol and third countries to fight terrorism and serious organised crime

Today, the Commission is proposing to strengthen Europol’s ability to engage with third countries to effectively fight terrorism and other serious transnational crime – an important deliverable under the anti-terrorism package presented by the Commission in October. In light of the EU’s operational needs to cooperate with third countries and exchange key information, including personal data, the Commission is today recommending to the Council to authorise the opening of negotiations for agreements with Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey. By ensuring that all data protection safeguards are in place, the agreements will establish clear rules on how personal data can be processed and transferred between Europol and the competent authorities of the eight countries for the purpose of preventing and combatting terrorism and serious organised crime. The Commission’s proposal will now be discussed in the Council, which will then decide whether to authorise the opening of negotiations and entrust the negotiating mandate to the Commission. For more information please see the October press release on the anti-terrorism package and the latest Security Union progress report.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-3947_en.htm

https://ec.europa.eu/home-affairs/sites/homeaffairs/files/what-we-do/policies/european-agenda-security/20171212_communication_on_twelfth_progress_report_towards_effective_and_genuine_security_union_en.pdf