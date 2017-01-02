AB’li ekonomistlerin Brexit değerlendirmesi…(english)

A Pro-EU Economist’s Sober Assessment of What Drove the British to Leave

Brussels elites ignored sound economics to further their own agenda.

Sometimes a clear-eyed supporter of a certain point of view can best see what the weaknesses of that position is. After a shell-shocked panel of pro-Remain experts had delivered an autopsy of Britain’s membership in the European Union for the Mile End Institute Friday morning, I sought out the one member of the panel who had expressed concern about the EU’s “democratic deficit.” I got an earful about how an EU that refused to reform and acknowledge its limits invited Britain’s vote to leave this week. Brigitte Granville is a French monetary economist who worked at the old European Economic Community in the 1980s before it morphed into the EU. She played a key role in restructuring the ruble while working for the Russian Ministry of Finance in the early 1990s. She moved to Britain because she found it a freer and less rigid country than her native land: “There are 5,000 people in charge of everything in France. They are all linked by school and marriage, and they are tight.”

www.nationalreview.com/article/437131/uk-referendum-brexit-vote-eu-elites-ignored-economic-concerns