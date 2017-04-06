AB’den Ukrayna’da vize serbestisi …(english)

Finally, visa-free travel for Ukrainians

The European Parliament will vote tomorrow to adopt the Report for the Visa Liberalisation of Ukrainian citizens. They will be able to travel visa-free in the EU (except in Ireland and the UK) for up to 90 days within a 180-day period for leisure, business and family matters, but not for work.

The Rapporteur Mariya Gabriel MEP said: “We are convinced that Ukrainian citizens deserve to travel freely immediately to the EU. Ukraine has achieved all the criteria requirements set out by the EU and even gone beyond the expectations. We reaffirm the principle that every country that meets the criteria set out by the European Commission should benefit from the visa waiver for its citizens. The time has come for the European Council to deliver results.”

Gabriel added: “These criteria and this methodology are extremely important in the benefits they produce. On the one hand, citizens benefit from the implementation of reforms that impact their daily lives. In fact, the visa waiver is a remarkable tool that allows people to connect and build bridges among populations. On the other hand, it is a strong message for the citizens that see their country engaged in taking a European path. We must not forget that when we discuss visa liberalisation, we are talking about citizens’ freedoms, citizens’ lives.”

The EU and Ukraine are strategic partners for a safer, more stable and more prosperous Eastern Neighbourhood. “Adopting the visa waiver for Ukrainian citizens is an important step forward to strengthening EU-Ukraine relations by bringing peoples together and building bridges beyond borders”, concluded Gabriel.

The agreement will come into force after adoption by the Council and publication in the Official Journal.