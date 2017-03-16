AB’den Türkiye’deki mülteci çocuklar için eğitim programı… (english)

EU launches education programme for 230,000 refugee children to attend school in Turkey

The European Commission has today launched its largest ever humanitarian programme for education in emergencies to encourage some 230,000 refugee children to attend school in Turkey. The €34 million ‘Conditional Cash Transfer for Education’ (CCTE) project will provide bimonthly cash-transfers as of May 2017 to vulnerable refugee families whose children regularly attend school. The project will be implemented in partnership with UNICEF and its partner, the Turkish Red Crescent. “The EU is committed to supporting refugee children in Turkey and beyond. Education in emergency situations is a top EU priority. Our moral duty is to save this generation of refugee children and invest in their future. We have teamed up with experienced humanitarian organisations to make this programme a real success.” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides. The contract with UNICEF comes on top of €517 million already contracted for humanitarian aid and increases the total amount contracted for humanitarian and non-humanitarian actions under the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey to €1.5 billion.

