AB’den Avrupa totaliter ve otoriter rejimlerin kurbanları için hatırlama günü mesajı (görüntülü haber-english)

Statement by First Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioner Jourová on the occasion of the Europe-Wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes

“Today, 23 August, we mark the Europe-wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes. We remember the victims of these regimes and we restate our rejection of the ideologies they were built on.(…)Totalitarian regimes across Europe restricted people’s freedoms; violated their rights and made millions of ordinary citizens victims of their ideology. We must remember past horrors to give us the knowledge and strength to reject those who seek to revive these ideologies. The European Union was built on the common values of human dignity, fundamental rights, rule of law and democracy, and on the rejection of extreme nationalism. We must never take these rights and freedoms for granted. We pledge to fight for them every day. Extremism, nationalism, xenophobia and hatred can still be heard in public speech in Europe. Keeping these memories alive is not only a tribute to the victims but also a way to ensure that these ideologies can be forcefully rejected and such atrocities never happen again. We stand firm in our defence of democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights, in Europe and worldwide. There is no place in the European Union for extremism, intolerance and oppression.”

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-17-2722_en.htm

http://ec.europa.eu/avservices/play.cfm?ref=I135359&videolang=EN