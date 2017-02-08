AB’den 1 milyar euro ulaşım sektörü alt yapısına destek (english)

€1 billion to boost investment in European transport infrastructure

The European Commission is today launching a new and innovative way to finance key transport infrastructure projects in Europe. A call for proposals will seek to combine €1 billion of grants (Connecting Europe Facility – Transport) with financing from public financial institutions, the private sector or, for the first time, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the heart of the Investment Plan for Europe and a top priority for the Juncker Commission. Commission Vice-President responsible for the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič said: “The mobility of the future must be clean, connected and competitive, and requires new ways of smart financing. Today’s call for proposal is an important first step in this regard. We will build on it, this year, in our work to implement the Energy Union’s Low-Emission Mobility Strategy for Europe.” Commission Vice-President responsible for Jobs, Growth, investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen said: “The European Fund for Strategic Investments was designed as a flexible tool to be used in combination with other EU funding sources so as to maximise their impact and help achieve Europe’s broader policy objectives. I am delighted that, with today’s initiative, the EFSI will complement the Connecting Europe Facility to help support the investment and jobs needed to build smart, sustainable transport networks.” Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc added: “Achieving our vision for seamless, intelligent and sustainable mobility in Europe requires investments that public funds alone cannot provide. That is why we are launching an innovative solution to make the best of our resources, and unlock untapped private investments, with particular focus on Cohesion countries.Today’s action is a sign of solidarity on the move.” The call contributes to the implementation of the Commission’s Strategy for Low-Emission Mobility, and also supports investments in “sustainable transport” in view of the upcoming road mobility initiatives which are to be launched later in the year.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-217_en.htm