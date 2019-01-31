AB’de yeni vize kuralları konusunda AB Konseyi ile Avrupa Parlamentosu anlaştı (english)

New rules for short-stay visas: EP and Council reach a deal

Visa fee raised from 60 to 80 euros, with some exceptions and reductions

Visa applications to be submitted between six months and 15 days ahead of the trip

Positive incentives for non-EU countries cooperating on readmitting irregular migrants.

The EU will simplify procedures for requesting and issuing short-stay visas and will use the visa policy to encourage non-EU countries to cooperate on migration.

Parliament and Council negotiators informally agreed on Tuesday on a new EU Visa Code, establishing the procedures and conditions for issuing visas to nationals of more than one hundred non-EU countries travelling to the EU for short periods (up to 90 days in any 180-day period).

The main purpose of the reform is to facilitate legitimate travel for tourism, trade and business, whilst preventing irregular immigration and contributing to internal security. Procedures for bona fide travellers will be simpler, and there will be a direct link between visa and migration policy.

Visa applications will have to be submitted between six months (instead of the current three months) and 15 days ahead of the intended trip, except for seafarers who will be allowed to submit applications nine months in advance.

http://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20190129IPR24505/new-rules-for-short-stay-visas-ep-and-council-reach-a-deal