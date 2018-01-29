AB’de Turizm 2017’de artış gösterdi (emglish)
Tourism in the EU – Number of nights spent in the EU up in 2017… – … with substantial increase in Latvia, Slovenia and Croatia
In 2017, the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation establishments in the European Union (EU) is expected to have reached more than 3.2 billion, up by 5.1% compared with 2016. Since 2009, there has been a steady increase in the number of nights spent in tourist accommodation establishments in the EU, notably driven by the rise in the nights spent by non-residents of the country visited.
