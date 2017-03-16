AB’de 2016’da 1.2 milyon sığınmacı…(english)
Asylum in the EU Member States
1.2 million first time asylum seekers registered in 2016
Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis continued to be the top citizenships
In 2016, 1 204 300 first time asylum seekers applied for international protection in the Member States of the European Union (EU), a number slightly down compared with 2015 (when 1 257 000 first time applicants were registered) but almost double that of 2014 (562 700).
Syrians (334 800 first time applicants), Afghans (183 000) and Iraqis (127 000) remained the main citizenship of people seeking international protection in the EU Member States in 2016, accounting for slightly more than half of all first time applicants.
