AB’de 2016’da 1.2 milyon sığınmacı…(english)

Momizat

Mar 16

Asylum in the EU Member States 1.2 million first time asylum seekers registered in 2016 Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis continued to be the top citizenships In 2016

Asylum in the EU Member States 1.2 million first time asylum seekers registered in 2016 Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis continued to be the top citizenships In 2016

0