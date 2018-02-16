ABD ve Türkiye:Çıkmazdaki NATO Müttefikleri (english)
The United States and Turkey: NATO Allies at an Impasse
The US military continues to support a Kurdish militia in Syria that Turkey considers a terrorist organization, and Ankara has had enough. Now, as the Turkish military threatens to advance on Manbij, a town in northeastern Syria held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces that includes the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), Ankara is “going to try to force a showdown to gain concessions from the United States,” said Aaron Stein, a resident fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East. However, he added, “I just don’t see a willingness from the United States to give the types of concessions that Turkey wants.” ”They’re just at an impasse,” said Stein. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will arrive in Turkey on February 15 in an attempt to break this impasse.
Rachel Ansley
http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/the-united-states-and-turkey-nato-allies-at-an-impasse