AB, Yunanistan’daki mültecilerin yerleştirilmesi ve barınması için yeni bir insani program başlattı (english)

EU launches new humanitarian programme for the integration & accommodation of refugees in Greece

The European Commission has today announced a new wave of emergency support projects to help refugees in Greece worth €209 million. This includes the launch of the flagship ‘Emergency Support To Integration & Accommodation’ (ESTIA) programme to help refugees and their families rent urban accommodation and provide them with cash assistance. This marks a change from previous humanitarian projects which mainly provided support for accommodation in camps and the provision of direct supplies. Speaking in Athens today at the launch of the programme, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, said: “Today we are opening a new chapter in the lives of refugees in Greece. Our new funding is a game changer on how we deliver aid to improve people’s lives. The aim of these new projects is to get refugees out of the camps and into everyday accommodation and help them have more secure and normal lives. Together with our humanitarian partners and the national authorities, we are committed to helping the most vulnerable refugees and fulfilling our humanitarian duty in the move towards a more cost-effective response.” Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos added: “Europe means solidarity and this is what today’s decision is about. The Commission has been standing side by side with Greece from day one and together we have come a long way. The projects launched today are one part of our wider support to the country but also to those in need of our protection. Around 1.3 billion euros of EU funds are at the disposal of Greece for the management of the migration crisis.”

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-2121_en.htm

https://ec.europa.eu/home-affairs/sites/homeaffairs/files/what-we-do/policies/european-agenda-migration/background-information/20170321_factsheet_managing_refugee_crisis_eu_financial_support_greece_-_update_en.pdf