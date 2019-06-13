AB veri koruma yönetmeliği (english)

femdom-mania.net femdom-scat.net hot-facesitting.com
Data Protection Regulation one year on: 73% of Europeans have heard of at least one of their rights

Today, at the occasion of a stock-taking event to mark the first year of application of the EU General Data Protection Regulation, the European Commission is publishing the results of a special Eurobarometer survey on data protection. The results show that Europeans are relatively well aware of the new data protection rules, their rights and the existence of national data protection authorities, to whom they can turn for help when their rights are violated.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-2956_en.htm

