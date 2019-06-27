femdom-mania.net femdom-scat.net hot-facesitting.com
AB ve Vietnam ticaret anlaşması imzalayacak (english)

EU set to sign trade and investment agreements with Vietnam on Sunday

The Council of Ministers today approved the EU-Vietnam trade and investment agreements, paving the way for their signature and conclusion. EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström and Romanian Minister for Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship Ștefan-Radu Oprea will sign the agreement on the EU’s behalf in Hanoi on Sunday 30 June. The agreements are set to bring unprecedented benefits for European and Vietnamese companies, consumers and workers, while promoting respect for labour rights, environmental protection and the fight against climate change under the Paris Agreement.

