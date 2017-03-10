AB ve ASEAN ticaret görüşmelerini yeniden başlatmak için yeni adımlar attı (english)

EU and ASEAN take new steps to re-launch region-to-region trade talks

The EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) today agreed in a joint statement to take new steps towards resuming talks for a-region-to-region agreement. The decision follows a meeting between Commissioner Malmström and economic ministers from the 10 countries of ASEAN in the Filipino capital of Manila. Commissioner Malmström said: “2017 marks the 40th anniversary of fruitful cooperation between the EU and ASEAN. There is still much to be done to unlock the full potential of the EU-ASEAN relationship, and the quickly changing international environment now makes us turn our eyes even more towards Asia. I am glad to see that both sides are now ready to seize the momentum and start preparations towards re-launching these negotiations. This is a significant and timely initiative, and it shows that the EU and ASEAN are committed to take the lead together on regional and global trade.” The participants of today’s ministerial meeting also agreed to further explore the joint EU and Canadian initiative for a multilateral investment court, to serve as a single global judicial instance for resolving investment-related disputes. While a region-to-region trade agreement is the long-term goal, the EU has already concluded bilateral trade deals with ASEAN members such as Singapore and Vietnam, and negotiations are underway with Indonesia and the Philippines, and with Myanmar for an investment-only agreement. Trade was also discussed at the European Council, where the President’s conclusions reiterate the EU’s strong commitment to a robust trade policy and an open and rules-based multilateral trading system, with a central role for the WTO. The conclusions also underline the EU’s intention to resolutely advance on all ongoing negotiations for ambitious and balanced free trade agreements.

