AB-Türkiye göçmen anlaşması ve Donald Trump’ın Meksika duvarı… (english)

Is the EU-Turkey migrant deal as bad as Donald Trump’s wall?

What is the fundamental difference between Donald Trump’s plans to build a bigly tremendous wall along the border with Mexico and the EU’s migrant deal with Turkey?

Not much, according to Amnesty International, which today published a report on the heart-breaking conditions suffered by refugees as a result of the controversial pact.

In January, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini condemned Trump, saying that building walls was not the “European way”.

“We have a history and a tradition that we celebrate when walls are brought down and bridges are built,” she lectured.

The EU’s deal with Ankara allows the bloc to return asylum seekers to Turkey. Amnesty said that the agreement has left 15,000 refugees trapped in appalling conditions on the Greek islands. As of January, there were an estimated 2,300 unaccompanied refugee or migrant children in Greece.

“It is difficult to discern a difference between the aims of the US administration and that of the EU towards migrants and refugees, the mantra it seems is keep them out at all costs irrespective of the human suffering,” said Iverna McGowan, Amnesty’s EU boss.

McGowan accused the EU of “building the walls of Fortress Europe” through a web of similarly dodgy deals with other countries.

“Let’s be honest, facilitating and supporting the return of migrants and refugees to war-ravaged Libya, where we know they will suffer horrendous abuse in detention is just as morally questionable as the US proposals to build a wall,” she said.

The European Commission today said that the deal was designed to break the business model of people smugglers, stopping them from trafficking people across dangerous seas. It had saved lives, the executive said.

This language has been used before. The Australian government repeatedly used it to justify their controversial crackdown on asylum seekers sailing to the country and before the EU-Turkey deal was struck. Is this a better comparison than Trump’s wall?

Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court said Australia’s detention regime could be a crime against humanity.

Nigel Farage has called for an Australian-style immigration system in Britain after Brexit. Little did the arch-Eurosceptic know that the EU already had one.

