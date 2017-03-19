AB-Türkiye bildirgesi geçen bir yıl…(english) Reviewed by Momizat on . EU-Turkey Statement one year on The Commission is today publishing a factsheet ahead of the one-year anniversary of the EU-Turkey Statement on 18 March. The Sta EU-Turkey Statement one year on The Commission is today publishing a factsheet ahead of the one-year anniversary of the EU-Turkey Statement on 18 March. The Sta Rating: 0
EU-Turkey Statement one year on

The Commission is today publishing a factsheet ahead of the one-year anniversary of the EU-Turkey Statement on 18 March. The Statement has helped to reduce migratory flows from Turkey to Greece and the loss of life at sea, showing clearly that the business model of smugglers exploiting migrants and refugees can be broken. Despite challenging circumstances, the first year of the EU-Turkey Statement has confirmed a steady delivery of tangible results. While continuous efforts need to be made by all sides and all EU Member States, the EU-Turkey Statement has become an important element of the EU’s comprehensive approach on migration.

https://ec.europa.eu/home-affairs/sites/homeaffairs/files/what-we-do/policies/european-agenda-migration/background-information/eu_turkey_statement_17032017_en.pdf

