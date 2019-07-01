AB Tarım-Gıda Ticaretini İzleme Raporu (english)
Publication of latest agri-food trade figures: EU keeps strong on agri-food exports
The latest monthly agri-food trade report published today shows that the monthly value of EU agri-food exports in April 2019 reached €12.6 billion, 12.5% above the value registered one year ago in April 2018. Imports were valued at €10.3 billion – a 4% increase from April 2018, bringing the monthly agri-food trade surplus to €2.3 billion. Export values significantly increased for wheat, pig meat, spirits and liqueurs, and wine and vermouth. As for imports, monthly values went up for coarse grains, vegetables and vegetable oils. The United States remains the first destination for exports of EU agri-food products while also being the EU’s first origin for imports.
https://ec.europa.eu/agriculture/trade-analysis/monitoring-agri-food-trade_en
