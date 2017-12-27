AB, Suriye’deki barış ve siyasi geçişe desteğini güçlendiriyor (english)

The European Union strengthens its support to peace and political transition in Syria

As part of the second phase of the “Syria Peace Support Initiative”, the European Union adopted a new €9 million programme to support peace and political transition in Syria. The initiative is part of the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace (IcSP), which seeks to provide financial, technical and analytical support to reach a negotiated political transition in Syria. It will, in particular, continue accompanying the mediation role of the United Nations Special Envoy. The High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said: “The EU has always supported the UN-led process as the relevant framework for reaching a political solution to the Syrian conflict. This is the process on which and in which we are investing, supporting the intra-Syrian talks, the UN facilitation and the work of the Syrian opposition, civil society, especially the women of Syria. Only an inclusive political process and transition can make all Syrians -who are inside Syria or elsewhere in the region and in Europe- feel at home in their own country and to contribute to its rebirth, shaping Syria’s future unity and reconciliation”. Next to supporting UN-led peace talks in Geneva, the initiative has been instrumental in the consolidation of the Syrian opposition’s negotiation platform and the promotion of an inclusive transition for Syria – including through support to civil society networks, women and human rights organisations.

