AB’li bakanlar, sürdürülebilir mavi ekonomiyi canlandırmak için deklarasyonu imzalayacak (english)

EU Maritime Ministers to sign declaration to boost sustainable blue economy

EU Maritime Ministers will sign today a Declaration on Blue Growth, reaffirming their political commitment to further grow EU’s sustainable blue economy. The Declaration will be adopted at the Informal Ministerial Conference on Blue growth, Ocean Governance in the EU and the Mediterranean, Innovation and Nautical Tourism, co-chaired by Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella todayin Malta. It will give an additional boost to the sustainable development of key sectors including tourism, aquaculture, ocean energy and biotechnology. Blue growth has the potential to become a real European success story contributing more than €500 billion a year to EU’s economy and representing 5.4 million jobs. The Informal Ministerial Conference will also discuss the Commission’s recently launched Western Mediterranean Blue Growth Initiative and comes one month after the successful MEDFISH4EVER declaration. The sustainable development of the Blue Economy will also be a major theme at the Our Ocean conference on 5-6 October 2017, co-hosted by High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Vella.

