AB süper bilgisayar geliştirmek için 1 milyar euro yatırım öngörüyor (english)

Commission proposes to invest EUR 1 billion in world-class European supercomputers

At a press conference this morning by Commissioners Carlos Moedas and Mariya Gabriel, the Commission announced its plan to invest jointly with the Member States in building a world-class European supercomputing infrastructure. Supercomputers are needed to process ever larger amounts of data and bring benefits to society in many areas from health care and renewable energy to car safety and cybersecurity. Today’s step is crucial for the EU’s competitiveness and independence in the data economy. Andrus Ansip, European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, said: “Supercomputers are the engine to power the digital economy. It is a tough race and today the EU is lagging behind: we do not have any supercomputers in the world’s top-ten. With the EuroHPC initiative we want to give European researchers and companies world-leading supercomputer capacity by 2020 – to develop technologies such as artificial intelligence and build the future’s everyday applications in areas like health, security or engineering.” Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society added: “Supercomputers are already at the core of major advancements and innovations in many areas directly affecting the daily lives of European citizens. They can help us to develop personalised medicine, save energy and fight against climate change more efficiently. A better European supercomputing infrastructure holds great potential for job creation and is a key factor for the digitisation of industry and increasing the competitiveness of the European economy.”

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-64_en.htm

http://ec.europa.eu/avservices/video/player.cfm?ref=I149288