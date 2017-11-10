AB Sonbahar Ekonomik Tahminler Raporu açıklandı (english)

Avrupa Birliği Komisyonu Sonbahar Ekonomik Tahminler Raporunu açıkladı. Rapora göre Avrupa ve Euro bölgesi toparlanma safhasına geçti ve riskler dengeye oturdu.

AB Finans ve Ekonomi Komiseri Pierre Moscovic tarafından basına açıklanan verilere göre Avrupa genelinde riskler düşerek dengeye oturdu ve makroekonomi düzelme safhasına geçti.

Türkiye’ye de yer verilen raporda büyüme öngörüsü 2018 için yüzde 3,3’den yüzde 4’e yükseltildi.

Rapora göre, büyümenin Euro Bölgesi için bu yıl yüzde 2,2, 2018’de yüzde 2,1 olması bekleniyor. AB genelinde ise bu oranlar yüzde 2,3 ve yüzde 2,1 olarak verildi.

Öte yandan Brexit ile birlikte İngiltere öngörüleri 2017 için yüzde 1,5 ve 2018 için yüzde 1,3 ile sınırlı kaldı. 2019’da ise büyümenin AB genelinde yüzde 2, Euro bölgesinde yüzde 1,9 ve İngiltere’de yüzde 1,1 olacağı hesaplanıyor.

Katalan krizinin ekonomi üzerindeki etkilerine ilişkin Moscovic Euronews’a konuştu:

“Piyasaların tepkisi son derece temkinli oldu. Meselenin daha ziyade politik düzlemde kalması son derece önemli elbette. Şu aşamada Avrupa makroekonomisi ve Eurozone üzerinde bir etkisi olmadığı gibi İspanya’da dahi etki etmediğini görüyoruz”

Moscovic Türkiye’den isimlerin de olduğu offshore skandalı ‘Panama Papers’ konusunda da AB’nin yaptırımlar uygulayacağının sinyalini vererek konuya ilişkin şunları söyledi:

“Adeta bir utanç listesi. Kendini bu listede gören ülkeler farklı bir tavır alacak ve gerekenleri yapacak diye düşünüyorsunuz ancak sanırım bu konuda da bizim bazı adımlar atmamız gerekecek. Sıradaki planımız da bu. Listede bulunan ülkeler için belli yaptırımlar planlayacağız.”

“Bu yaptırımlara AB ülkeleri de dahil olacak mı?”

“Biraz bekleyin ve görün. Birkaç ay süre tanıyın bize.”

——–

Autumn 2017 Economic Forecast: euro area economy on track to grow at fastest pace in a decade

The Autumn 2017 Economic Forecast published today shows that the euro area economy is on track to grow at its fastest pace in a decade this year, with real GDP growth forecast at 2.2%. This is substantially higher than expected in spring (1.7%). The EU economy as a whole is also set to beat expectations with robust growth of 2.3% this year (up from 1.9% in spring). The Commission expects growth to continue in both the euro area and in the EU at 2.1% in 2018 and at 1.9% in 2019. Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: “The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining. We should use these good economic times to further strengthen the resilience of both Europe’s Economic and Monetary Union and individual countries.” Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, said: “After five years of moderate recovery, European growth has now accelerated. We see good news on many fronts, with more jobs being created, rising investment and strengthening public finances. Yet challenges remain in the form of high debt levels and subdued wage increases. A determined effort from Member States is needed to ensure that this expansion will last and that its fruits are shared equitably. Moreover, structural convergence and the strengthening of the euro area are necessary to make it more resilient to future shocks and to turn it into a true motor of shared prosperity. The coming weeks will be decisive on this front.”

https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/economic-performance-and-forecasts/economic-forecasts/autumn-2017-economic-forecast_en

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-4362_en.htm

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_SPEECH-17-4482_en.htm

ABHaber-Euronews