AB Raporu…Azerbaycan ile diyalog yenilendi (english)

EU report: Azerbaijan renews engagement and dialogue

The European Union and Azerbaijan have renewed their engagement and dialogue, including through the launch of negotiations on a comprehensive new agreement to modernise and revitalise the EU-Azerbaijan partnership. Azerbaijan has also embarked on an important process to diversify its economy.The details of this process are highlighted in a Joint Report on Azerbaijan, covering a three-year period and released today by the EEAS and the Commission, ahead of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council, which will be held in Brussels on 9 February 2018. “Since the European Union and Azerbaijan signed our last bilateral agreement – the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement – in 1996, a lot has changed. It is long overdue that the relationship we have on paper reflects the depth and strength of our partnership in reality, as well as giving us a good basis to develop our relationship further in the future”, said the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy & Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini. “We are making good progress in negotiations for a new agreement. Together we will look for more opportunities for young people to meet and to travel, possibilities for businesses to grow, to protect human rights and to facilitate energy relations, bringing real benefits to our respective citizens.” “We see Azerbaijan’s efforts to enhance its resilience, in particular to diversify its economy, and we stand ready to support the emergence of new economic and social actors to help create a diverse, strong and inclusive society in Azerbaijan. We will continue our support for reforms in areas such as public administration and justice – which will strengthen rule of law making Azerbaijan more attractive to investors; and education – crucial for the development of the necessary skills to face the challenges of tomorrow”,said Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn.

