AB Moldova Ortaklık Konseyi ortak açıklaması (english)

Joint statement following the third Association Council meeting between the European Union and the Republic of Moldova

The European Union and the Republic of Moldova (hereinafter “Moldova”) held today the third meeting of the Association Council under the Association Agreement. This was the first meeting of the Association Council after the entry into force of the EU-Moldova Association Agreement on 1 July 2016. It takes place after the publication, on 13 March, of the Association Implementation Report by the EU, as well as following the submission by the Republic of Moldova, on 31 March, of the Report on the implementation of the Association Agenda for 2014-2016. Both documents are focused on key developments and reform efforts in Moldova. The EU Association Implementation Report also outlines the short and medium-term strategic priorities agreed between the EU and Moldova.

http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2017/03/31-statement-eu-moldova/