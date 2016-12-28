AB Malta Dönem Başkanlığı Öncelikleri… (english)

2017 Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union Priorities

1.Migration

Our twin objectives here are to push for the swift implementation of measures that have already been agreed upon, and to ensure that the issue remains at the top of the political agenda. Our citizens are demanding action and we cannot afford to have a complacent EU that does not treat this subject with the urgency and importance it deserves.

Concrete Objectives

 Strengthening and streamlining the Common European Asylum System will be important in order to distribute the migration load among Member States more fairly;

 Within this, attempts to revise the Dublin Regulation which delineates Member States’ responsibilities for examining asylum applications, will be key;

 Transforming the European Asylum Support Office into a fully-fledged European agency, is an important element of the Reform of the Common European Asylum System;

 As the two-year period for the relocation of 160,000 people in need of internal protection gets closer, we are conscious of the need to ensure better implementation;

 Malta wants to push for a holistic approach to migration, including both the internal and external aspect. In this spirit we will follow up on what was agreed upon at the Valletta Summit on Migration. We will work to complete the work in relation to the European External Investment Plan to promote sustainable investment in Africa and the Neighbourhood and to tackle the root causes of migration.

2.The Single Market

This is the Union’s greatest asset. If we, collectively, manage to fully exploit the Single Market and develop the Digital Single Market as well as complete the Internal Energy Market, we will bring tangible benefits to our economies, our businesses and our families by removing barriers to trade, and improving protection and access to services for consumers. We aim to deliver as much as we can in this area, by improving and concluding key legislation already being negotiated. The Capital Markets Union will also be given its due importance during the Presidency.

