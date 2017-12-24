AB Komisyonu’nun ‘2017 efsaneleri’ listesi…(english)

Avrupa Komisyonu ,AB hakkında en fazla abartılmış ya da tamamen uydurma haberleri derledi.AB Komisyonu, mit haline gelen beş konudan biri olan döner yasağını 2017’nin efsaneleri arasına aldı.

İşte AB Komisyonu’nun ‘2017 AB efsaneleri’ listesi:

Misleading articles about the European Union are nothing new. In fact the fabrication of so-called Euromyths has, in some quarters, become something of a sport. We’ve all heard the exaggerated or entirely fictional stories about EU laws: Brussels bans curvy bananas or Eurocrats use 26,911 words to regulate cabbages. The flow of these myths hasn’t stopped in 2017 and this year has offered up a rich array of myths for the archives. Here are our top five myths of the year:

https://medium.com/@EuropeanCommission/fact-or-fiction-the-most-far-fetched-euromyths-of-2017-be87876312eb