AB Komisyonu’ndan Yunanistan’a acil mülteci fonundan 9.3 milyon euro mali yardım (english)
Migration: Commission awards €9.3 million in emergency funding to UNHCR to support refugees in Greece
The European Commission has awarded an additional €9.3 million in emergency assistance to UNCHR to provide targeted support to refugees and migrants in Greece. The grant, which will ensure continuity of services on the islands, coversactivities including the provision of transportation, accommodation and auxiliary services to relocation candidates, protection and non-formal education for children (including support to a pilot guardianship network for unaccompanied minors), interpretation, core relief items and support for victims of sexual and gender-based violence and abuse. The overall amount of emergency funding allocated to the Greek authorities and international organisations operating in Greece now stands at €371.16 million, in addition to the €509.5 million allocated to Greece under the national programmes for the period 2014-2020. Overall, the European Union has mobilised over €1.3 billion of support (until 2020) to Greece to help manage migration and the external borders, through various kinds of funding.