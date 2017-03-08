AB Komisyonu’ndan Musul’a 42.5 milyon euro insani yardım (english)

Commissioner Stylianides announces €42.5 million in humanitarian assistance for Iraq while visiting Mosul area

The European Commission is scaling up its response to the humanitarian crisis in Iraq with a new aid package in 2017 worth €42.5 million. The funding was announced today by the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides who is concluding his 5th visit to the country since taking office.

Speaking today from the Qayaarah camp for internally displaced people, Commissioner Stylianides said:

“At this critical point in the battle to liberate Mosul, I am visiting the conflict areas to reiterate EU support and personally assess the needs. The humanitarian funds I announced will be instrumental to help the most vulnerable populations in active conflict areas including Mosul, Telafar and Hawidja, civilians in newly liberated areas and those forcibly displaced. I call again for the protection of all civilians during and after the conduct of hostilities and for humanitarian access to be guaranteed to all people in need, everywhere. This is essential both for saving lives and for future prospects of reconciliation and stability in Iraq and the whole region.”

The initial allocation for 2017 comes on top of over €159 million in humanitarian assistance that the European Commission has already made available in 2016 and the delivery of 266 tons of aid offered by countries through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in response to the Mosul emergency. EU aid is covering the essential needs of the most vulnerable in Iraq, including food, health care, water, sanitation and hygiene as well as protection, shelter and education in emergencies.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-486_en.htm