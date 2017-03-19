AB Komisyonu yedinci yılına giren Suriye krizine ilişkin rakamları açıkladı (infografik-english)

What are the needs?

The conflict in Syria is now in its seventh year, and has created an overwhelming and enduring humanitarian crisis. Millions of people are in need of emergency assistance such as medical and food assistance, water and shelter. The security situation is preventing aid workers from reaching those who are trapped by the fighting and who are in great need. Treating and evacuating the wounded is a priority and civilians who are trying to flee the fighting need urgent assistance and protection. Beyond emergency needs, shortages of all kinds are affecting the civilian population, including growing fuel shortages.

The continuous flow of Syrians seeking safety in the neighbouring countries of Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, Egypt and North Africa is bringing these countries to a dangerous saturation point. These countries need urgent support to continue keeping borders open and assisting refugees.

http://ec.europa.eu/echo/where/middle-east-north-africa/syria_en