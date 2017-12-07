AB Komisyonu, Ortak Avrupa İltica Sistemi’nde kapsamlı reform yapılması için yeni öneri paketi sundu (english)

Avrupa Birliği (AB) Komisyonu, Avrupa’nın karşı karşıya kaldığı sığınmacı sorunuyla daha iyi baş edebilmesi için Ortak Avrupa İltica Sistemi’nde kapsamlı reform yapılması için yeni öneri paketi sundu.

AB Komisyonundan konuya ilişkin yapılan yazılı açıklamada, Ortak Avrupa İltica Sistemi’nin geliştirilmesi için üçüncü ülkelerle ortaklıkların geliştirilmesi, sığınmacıların Avrupa’ya hukuki yollardan ulaşmasının kolaylaştırılması ve gelecek için gerekli fonlamanın güvence altına alınmasını öngören öneriler paketinin sunulduğu belirtildi.

Milliyet-Ajanslar

——-

Future-proof migration management: European Commission sets out way forward

Ahead of the EU leaders’ thematic debate on migration to be held on 14 December, the Commission is today proposing a political roadmap to reach a comprehensive agreement by June 2018 on how to pursue a sustainable migration policy. As Europe is moving away from crisis management, an agreement on a stable and future-proof EU migration and asylum policy for the long term is needed in order to maintain the momentum an all fronts – internal and external.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “Even if we are now moving away from crisis mode, it is evident that migration will remain a challenge for a generation of Europeans. Europe urgently needs to equip itself with future-proof means of managing migration responsibly and fairly. We have made solid progress in the past three years but now is the time to turn proposals into law, and law into practice.”

The Commission is today recommending leaders take the ongoing work forward by ensuring swift progress on the reform of the EU’s Common European Asylum System, further strengthening partnerships with third countries, continuing to open legal pathways to Europe and securing adequate funding for the future.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-5132_en.htm

https://ec.europa.eu/home-affairs/sites/homeaffairs/files/what-we-do/policies/european-agenda-migration/20171207_communication_on_commission_contribution_to_the_eu_leaders_thematic_debate_on_way_forward_on_external_and_internal_dimension_migration_policy_en.pdf

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/publications/eu-leaders-meeting-migration-european-commission-contribution_en