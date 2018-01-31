AB Komisyonu Erasmus+ programını geliştirecek (english)

Commission evaluates Erasmus+ and proposes to boost the programme in the future

The European Commission has today adopted the mid-term evaluation of Erasmus+, the EU’s flagship programme for education, training, youth and sport (2014-2020). The report shows that the programme is well on track to meet its target of supporting 4 million learners, teachers and trainers by 2020. Moreover, Erasmus+ proves to be highly beneficial by supporting participants’ transition to employment and contributing to the development of a European identity among EU citizens. The report also highlights that Erasmus+ has a strong added value compared to what could be achieved by the participating countries on their own in boosting learning mobility and transnational cooperation between educational institutions. Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: “This very encouraging evaluation clearly confirms what a success story Erasmus+ is. It helps people tobecome engaged members of society – which in turn enables us to boost economic growth and build inclusive, fair communities. Yet the evaluation also demonstrates that we need to increase the funding for this programme in the next financing period. As part of our ambition to create a European Education Area, our aim is to step up learning mobility, in particular among school pupils, vocational education and training learners, and youth, while equipping young Europeans with skills needed in a society that is mobile and increasingly digital We also have to make the successor programme to Erasmus+ even more inclusive by reaching out to the most vulnerable learners and smaller organisations.” The conclusions of the mid-term evaluation report are based on over a million responses from all interested parties.

