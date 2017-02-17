AB Komiseri Stylianides’den Irak Musul’daki insani durumla ilgili açıklama (english)

Statement by Commissioner Stylianides on the humanitarian situation in Western Mosul and other conflict areas in Iraq

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides has issued a statement calling for the protection of civilians ahead of the upcoming military offensive on western Mosul in Iraq. “The military operations in Mosul have so far been conducted with due attention to the protection of civilians. This is despite the challenges of fighting ISIL in densely populated areas. We commend Iraqi authorities and military forces for having put protection of civilians at the core of their military strategy. As the offensive on western Mosul is to start soon, we call for the continued commitment to do everything possible to protect the hundreds of thousands of civilians and to help them to access safe areas, including establishing safe evacuation routes. We also renew our call for humanitarian access, for the urgent delivery of principled, lifesaving aid to civilians in all active conflict areas and for facilitating medical evacuation of the wounded and sick and for the provision of emergency medical services. (…) The European Union is a leading donor in the international response to the Iraq crisis with €159 million in humanitarian support in 2016 and 266 tons of in-kind assistance (shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene as well as health aid), recently delivered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-17-298_en.htm