AB Komiseri Moscovici:Trump daha fazla milliyetçilik ve korumacılık getirilecek (english)

Moscovici: ‘Trump will bring more nationalism and protectionism’

Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici agrees with the ‘wait and see’ approach toward new US President Donald Trump mostly shared by the global elite in the in Davos. But he sees more nationalism and protectionism coming from the White House.

Pierre Moscovici has been Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs since 2014.

He spoke with EurActiv.com’s Jorge Valero during the World Economic Forum, Davos.

According to the global outlook outlined by the IMF’s Christine Lagarde, and shared by the private sector, the global economy will be resilient enough to absorb potential negative measures coming from the Trump administration. Do you agree with it?

We don’t know what President Trump’s economic policy will be. We know what his programme was, his speech as president-elect. We can imagine that it would be more expansionary than today, with short-term positive effects, but also medium-term difficulties link to the inflation. It would be more favourable to businesses than the bottom 10% of the population. We also know that it would be more nationalistic if not protectionist than today. But we don’t know precisely how these elements will combine together, how strong they will be, how the administration will act, or how Congress will react. Whatever happens, I am also convinced that the global economy is in better shape, and it is resilient enough to be capable of dealing with any political choice in the US.

