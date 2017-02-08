AB Genel İşler Konseyi (7 Şubat-2016) sonuçları (english)

General Affairs Council, 07/02/2017

Main results

March European Council

The Council began preparations for the Spring European Council by discussing a provisional agenda. This meeting, which will take place on 9 and 10 March, will focus on measures to strengthen growth, create new jobs and improve competitiveness.

It will in particular take stock of member states’ reform efforts and assess progress by the EU in delivering on priorities such as further deepening the single market. Leaders will also assess what has been done to implement their December 2016 conclusions on security and defence. They will also address external relations in the light of recent events.

