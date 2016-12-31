AB Dönem Başkanı Malta’nın öncelikle ele alacağı konular… (english)

Priority dossiers under the Maltese EU Council Presidency

Malta will hold the EU Council Presidency from January to July 2017. Its Presidency will bring to an end the Trio Presidency composed of the Netherlands, Slovakia and Malta. This is the first time Malta holds the rotating presidency. Malta is currently led by a Socialist government, with Joseph Muscat as its Prime Minister. Prime Minister Muscat was a Member of the European Parliament between July 2004 and January 2007. He has been Prime Minister since 2013. The next general elections are due in 2018.

Malta is a republic with a unicameral parliamentary system. Parliament is composed of representatives of two main political parties – the Nationalist party, which is a Christian-Democratic party and the Labour party, a Social-Democratic party.

