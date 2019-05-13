AB ‘Doğu Ortaklığı’nın 10. yılını kutluyor (english)

10 years of the Eastern Partnership: celebrations take place in Brussels

This coming Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 May, to mark the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Partnership (#EaP10), the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, are hosting a series of high-level gatherings in Brussels with the participation of the six Eastern partner countries, EU Member States and other stakeholders. High Representative /Vice-President, Federica Mogherini, will chair the annual Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting on 13 May with the 28 EU Member States, the EU’s six Eastern partners and the Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn. The meeting will take stock of the progress made under the ambitious 20 Deliverables for 2020 work plan adopted at the last Eastern Partnership Summit of November 2017. President Juncker, High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and Commissioner Hahn will attend on Monday evening a celebratory dinner hosted by the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, for the six Heads of State or Government of the Eastern partner countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. On Tuesday 14 May, President Juncker will host a High-level Conference in the European Commission’s Charlemagne building. High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini, Commissioner Hahn and the Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmström, will also participate. The event will be an opportunity to discuss the developments of the partnership during this first decade and exchange on its future among a wide audience of key stakeholders active in the region or directly involved in this policy framework. Coverage will be provided by EbS.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-2449_en.htm

https://www.euneighbours.eu/en/east/eu-in-action/eap10

https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/en/ebs/both/20190513