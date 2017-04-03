AB Dışişleri Bakanları Lüksemburg’da biraraya geldi.Hahn’dan Türkiye’yle ilgili açıklamalar (görüntülü haber-english) Reviewed by Momizat on . Agenda highlights Syria The Council will start with a discussion on Syria ahead of the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region on 4 Agenda highlights Syria The Council will start with a discussion on Syria ahead of the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region on 4 Rating: 0
AB Dışişleri Bakanları Lüksemburg’da biraraya geldi.Hahn’dan Türkiye’yle ilgili açıklamalar (görüntülü haber-english)

Agenda highlights

Syria

The Council will start with a discussion on Syria ahead of the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region on 4-5 April 2017. Ministers will discuss the EU strategy for Syria following a joint communication of the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of 14 March 2017. The Council will adopt conclusions on Syria focusing on the strategy and preparations for the conference.

Yemen

The Council will examine the situation in Yemen and will adopt conclusions. Ministers will address the humanitarian situation in the country, which continues to deteriorate.

http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/fac/2017/04/03/

https://tvnewsroom.consilium.europa.eu/event/foreign-affairs-council-april-2017-169fe/arrival-and-doorstep-european-commissioner-hahn-16ce6

