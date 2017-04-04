AB Dışişleri Bakanları (3 Nisan 2017) toplantısı sonuç bildirisi (görüntülü haber-english)
Foreign Affairs Council, 03/04/2017
Syria
Foreign ministers discussed the situation in Syria, ahead of the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region on 4-5 April 2017. The Council adopted the EU strategy for Syria.
Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
“It is essential to keep the focus of the international community on the situation in Syria, as we enter the seventh year of the conflict. This requires not only humanitarian support but also a commitment to facilitate a political solution to the conflict, including a genuine, meaningful and inclusive political transition. “
