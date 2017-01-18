AB-ABD TTIP müzakereleri değerlendirilmesi… (english)

EU and US publish TTIP state of play assessment

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström and United States Trade Representative Michael Froman have published a joint assessment of the progress made in the negotiations for a Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) since negotiations started in July 2013. The joint EU-US report outlines both the common ground reached as well as the areas where more work is needed. Commissioner Malmström said: “As discussed with Member States at the last Trade Council in November, this assessment aims to outline and summarize where things stand in the EU-US trade talks, building on our established policy of increased transparency in these negotiations. The EU has left no stone unturned in trying to achieve a balanced, ambitious and high-standard TTIP agreement with clear benefits for citizens, local communities and companies. We have made considerable, tangible progress, as this summary demonstrates. I look forward to engaging with the incoming US administration on the future of transatlantic trade relations.”

http://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/docs/2017/january/tradoc_155242.pdf

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-49_en.htm