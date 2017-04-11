AB 2017 Adalet Skorbordu… (english)

EU Justice Scoreboard 2017: justice systems becoming more effective, but challenges remain

Commenting on today’s presentation of the main findings of this year’s EU Justice Scoreboard, Commissioner Jourová said: “The 5th edition of the EU Justice Scoreboard confirms that effective justice systems are essential to build trust in a business and investment-friendly environment in the single market. I encourage Member States to ensure that any justice reform respects the rule of law and judicial independence. This is key for citizens and businesses to fully enjoy their rights. An independent and well-functioning justice system is a fundamental pillar of every democracy.” The EU Justice Scoreboard which gives a comparative overview of the efficiency, quality and independence of justice systems in the EU Member States. Its aim is to assist national authorities in their efforts to improve their justice systems by providing this comparative data. In this fifth edition, the Justice Scoreboard includes, for the first time, information on how consumers can access justice and data on the length of anti-money laundering cases. On the situation of judicial independence in Member States, this edition presents a new survey on the reasons for the perceived lack of independence of the justice system by citizens and companies and shows new data on safeguards for protecting judicial independence. The Commission also published today the results of Eurobarometers analysing the perceived independence of the national justice systems in the EU among the general public and among companies.

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-890_en.htm

http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_MEMO-17-891_en.htm