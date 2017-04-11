Avrupa Komisyonu online tatil rezervasyonlarında tüketicileri korumak ve yanıltıcı seyahat rezervasyonlarının önüne geçmek istiyor (english)

Online olarak tatillerinize rezervasyon yapın: Komisyon ve tüketici koruma yetkilileri, yanıltıcı seyahat rezervasyon web siteleri

Booking your holidays online: Commission and consumer protection authorities act on misleading travel booking websites

The European Commission and EU consumer protection authorities launched a coordinated screening of 352 price comparison and travel booking websites across the EU in October 2016, as these services were among the most frequent consumer complaints according to the European Consumer Centres. They found that prices were not reliable on 235 websites, two thirds of the sites checked. For example, additional price elements were added at a late stage of the booking process without clearly informing the consumer or promotional prices did not correspond to any available service. Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, said: “The Internet provides consumers with plenty of information to prepare, compare and book their holidays. However, if the reviews on comparison websites are biased or prices are not transparent, these websites are misleading consumers. The companies concerned need to respect the European consumer rules, just like a travel agent would. Consumer authorities will now require the websites to solve these issues. Consumers deserve the same protection online as offline.” Authorities have asked the websites concerned to bring their practices in line with EU consumer legislation, which requires them to be fully transparent about prices, and present their offers in a clear way, at an early stage of the booking process.

