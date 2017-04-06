Avrupa Parlamentosu mülteci sorununa global yaklaşmak gerekir (görüntülü haber-english)
Migration: the answer needs to be global
Multilateral measures are urgently needed to manage the unprecedented numbers of migrants on the move worldwide, and not least to halt migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, MEPs urge in a resolution voted on Wednesday.
The resolution, approved by 333 votes to 310 with 46 abstentions, calls for
- a “multilateral governance regime” for international migration, based on international cooperation and synergies,
- more and closer cooperation between EU, UN specialised bodies, development banks, regional organisations and other players,
- a genuine, human rights-based common European migration policy based on the principle of solidarity among member states,
- Parliament to be involved in the setting up and implementation of Partnership Frameworks and related “migration compacts” that the EU is currently negotiating with third countries such as Jordan and Lebanon. MEPs denounce the lack of transparency of these deals, which so far have not been debated before adoption, and
- EU assistance and cooperation to be “tailored to achieving development and growth in third countries”. EU support should “not incentivise third countries to cooperate on readmission of irregular migrants, to forcibly deter people from moving, or to stop flows to Europe”.
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/news-room/20170329IPR69074/migration-the-answer-needs-to-be-global