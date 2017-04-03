Doğu Akdeniz gazını deniz altından Avrupa’ya taşıyacak proje 1300 km uzunluğunda olacak…(infografik-english)

EastMed gas pipeline 1,300-kilometer, the longest in the world from Israel passing through Cyprus, Crete, Greece, and from there to Italy

Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis is in Tel Aviv where he will participate in a meeting with energy ministers from Greece, Israel and Italy about the EastMed gas pipeline.

1,300-kilometer undersea gas pipeline, the longest in the world, from the area of the Leviathan reservoir, passing through the Cypriot gas reservoirs, Cyprus, Crete, Greece, and from there to Italy. An initial survey estimated the cost of the undersea segment of a pipeline with an annual capacity of 12-16 BCM at $5.7 billion. As in the case of the Nord Stream, it is possible that if additional large scale gas fields are discovered in Israel and Cyprus, it will be worthwhile laying two parallel pipelines capable of transporting 30 BCM of gas a year.

