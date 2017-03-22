Tajani,Batı Balkanlar, Doğu Avrupa ve Türkiye’de bölgesel insan hakları savunucularının ağlarının güçlendirilmesi konusunda konuştu (english)

European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani, on Strengthening Regional Human Rights Defenders’ Networks in the Western Balkans, Eastern Europe and Turkey

European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani, spoke out on human rights issues affecting the Western Balkans, Eastern Europe and Turkey.

Addressing a conference of human rights activists from the region, President Antonio Tajani underscored the importance that the European Parliament places on human rights. It plays an essential role as a staunch defender of fundamental values in Europe and around the world.

Excerpts from his speech:

“I am proud to be the President of an institution that champions the voice of the people of Europe, defending human rights all over the world.

People look to us when a journalist is jailed, when women, political opponents or minorities are the victims of violence or discrimination.”

[…]

“Today, more than ever, strong European leadership is needed to concretely fight for the values representing the foundation of our project.”

[…]

“Let me remind you that the first condition to becoming an EU member is to share these values. This is why compliance with the Copenhagen human rights criteria is non-negotiable.”

[…]

“We are very concerned with the latest developments in Turkey. The country is alleged to have the largest number of journalists in jail. The recent statement by Erdogan accusing Deniz, the German reporter from Die Welt, of being a terrorist for just doing is job, is extremely worrying.

I call for his immediate release, along with the dozens of Turkish journalists unjustly detained.

It is also unacceptable that the President of Turkey referred to Nazism in relation to a democratic country. Germany fully guarantees all fundamental freedoms and with these comments, Erdogan offends all Europeans.

Another key element of democracy is the freedom of thought and association. How can society be open and fair if you do not have the right to debate or hold different opinions?

Elected members of parliament are in prison in Turkey – thereby denying the voices of their electorate. This is a very serious infringement on the democratic credentials of Turkey.

We are fully on the side of the rule of law and democracy and we strongly condemn the attempted coup in Turkey. We expressed the European solidarity for all the victims.

However, we cannot turn a blind eye to the forty one thousand (41 000) people jailed and ninety thousand (90 000) who lost their jobs as a result of this dramatic event.

According to the media, over six thousand (6,000) political activists are in prison and more than one hundred twenty five thousand (125 000) civil servants have been investigated.

Our call today is for the full respect of due process and the rule of law.”

[…]

“We cannot have peace, stability, prosperity, without respect for human rights, rule of law, gender equality and freedom.

Human rights are the only way to make the world a better place to live in.

As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, and as history has shown us, a peaceful and strong future for Europe goes hand in hand with the stability of our closest neighbours.

We all of us have a responsibility to show even greater strength and courage in exercising our role as defenders of the universal values that are underpin the predominant raison d’être of our Union.

Europe is a success story when it embodies dreams of progress, prosperity, freedom and peace.

Your fight is our fight.”

http://www.europarl.europa.eu/the-president/en/press-room/strengthening-regional-human-rights-defenders’-networks-in-the-western-balkans-eastern-europe-and-turkey