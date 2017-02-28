Eski İtalya Başbakanı Letta:Le Pen kazanırsa, AB için oyun biter…(english)

Letta: If Le Pen wins, it’s ‘game over’ for EU

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta told an audience in Malta on Monday (27 February) that if the leader of the Front National wins the French elections, it would be “game over” for the EU. But there is a silver lining.

“You can have the end of Europe. I think the European Union can’t survive with Marine le Pen in the European Council representing France. It will be game over,” Letta said.

The former leader, who is also president of the Jacques Delors Institute, spoke to a think tank forum in Valletta, organised together with the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Without naming current frontrunner Emmanuel Macron, Letta said that if “a younger pro-European” wins, he would be “very optimistic”, because he believes the elections in Germany would be won by a pro-European.

He added that Angela Merkel had now become much more pro-EU than she has ever been, while the SPD candidate, Martin Schulz, had become an “unbelievable” political phenomenon, by investing his remarkable European career in national politics.

www.euractiv.com/section/global-europe/news/letta-if-le-pen-wins-its-game-over-for-eu/